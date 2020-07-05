Date and time: Friday, July 10, 2020, 10 to 11:30 am British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce is organizing Doing Business in the Middle East webinar on 10 July 2020 in partnership with our Strategic Partner Consultics.

This webinar will provide information on the opportunities in the region as well as how to connect with partners and potential customers:

10.00 am GMCC introduction and overview of trade with the Middle East

10.15 am Doing Business in the Middle East (How to do business post-pandemic, overview of new Consultics platform)

How was the region impacted by the pandemic?

What are the measures put in place for doing business in the Middle East?

How would be best to engage with business within the Middle East now?

How does the next six months timeframe look like?

Changes implemented to address new business environment.

Consultics Diversification Platform.

Getting an inside perspective of the Middle East. (2 guest speakers) (Omran Yousef Al Sherawy

11.00 am Q & A Session

11.30 am Virtual 1-2-1 meetings (if you would like to arrange a 1-2-1 meeting please indicate and select a time in the booking form

Who should attend this event?

Companies who are currently trading with the Middle East or looking to trade in the future as well as those looking to expand or grow further.

Registration & Costs

This webinar is free for members and nonmembers but registration is required. Please use your company’s account email.

Once your registration has been received, you will receive a confirmation from our team and the link for the webinar. For security purposes, the webinar link must not be shared with anyone else as we will only admit delegates who have registered through this site.

Disclaimer: Registration details may be shared with events’ partners.

If you have any questions, please email exportbritain@gmchamber.co.uk.