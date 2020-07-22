Leket Israel is delighted to invite you to a free three-part virtual webinar series “Don’t let the summer go to WASTE!” featuring leaders of the global food banking community. The sessions will focus on the social welfare issues that emerged and have been compounded by COVID-19 and how they are being addressed in different regions.

New Reality

Date and time: Sunday, July 26, 9 am Central Daylight Time (UTC-5) | 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4) | 3 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1) | 5 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3) | 12 midnight (July 27) Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Moderator: Cheri Fox – Leket Israel board member

Panelists:

Paco Vélez – president and CEO Feeding South Florida

Joseph Gitler – founder and chairman of Leket Israel

Lessons from London

Date and time: Sunday, August 2, 9 am Central Daylight Time (UTC-5) | 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4) | 3 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1) | 5 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3) | 12 midnight (August 3) Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Moderator: Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg – rabbi of New North London Synagogue

Panelists:

Laura Winningham – CEO City Harvest UK

Joseph Gitler – founder and chairman of Leket Israel

FoodBanking Globally

Date and time: Sunday, August 9, 9 am Central Daylight Time (UTC-5) | 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4) | 3 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1) | 5 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3) | 12 midnight (August 10) Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Moderator: Lisa Moon – president and CEO of the Global FoodBanking Network

Panelists: