Down Wind Tour Oman

The Media Line Staff
04/22/2020

Dates: Daily until May 22

Location: Watersport Oman, Al Sarujh Street, Muscat, Oman

Did you know we are providing downwind tours along the beautiful and wavy coast of the Ash-Sharqiyyah Region?

Knowing the coast like our pockets enables us to offer a safe trip, lifejackets and restubes round up the safety level. You can expect an unforgettable experience and it’s the perfect way to shred awesome wave spots without tagging upwind anymore. Also for freestyler and free riders it’s a nice trip as between the waves its flat like a mirror and brilliant to get some moves going.

We will pass secret spots like salties, saqla, stinkies and asyla on our way to the hotel.

Our trips are running from April until September. April until June and September waves are 1-2 meters. The other months, 1-3 meters.

For more details contact us: downwind@watersport-oman.com , phone/WhatsApp +968 92694962

Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
