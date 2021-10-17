Starts on Tue, 19 Oct 2021 18:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Reportage artist George Butler talks about his work drawing on front lines, in refugee camps and on the move.

About this event

York Ideas Lecture

Reportage artist George Butler talks about his work drawing on front lines, in refugee camps and on the move. He tells some of the stories of the people he has met and recorded whether leaving their homes, traveling into the unknown or trying to make a new life. His book Drawn Across Borders is a powerful portrait of migration and a timely reminder of the humanity we all share and our universal need to seek safety and a better life. ’The humanity of this artist shines out of every stroke of his brush.’ Mishal Husain.

About the speaker

George Butler is an award-winning artist and illustrator specializing in travel and current affairs. His drawings, done in situ are in pen, ink and watercolor. Over the last ten years his desire to record scenes in ink rather than with a camera has meant he has witnessed some extraordinary moments; refugee camps in Bekaa Valley, in the oil fields in Azerbaijan, in Gaza with Oxfam, in Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, in a neo-Nazi murder trial in Munich, on an oil rig in the north sea, down a Ghanian gold mine… the list goes on. His work has been published in The Times, New York Times, Guardian and by the BBC. His latest book is Drawn Across Borders, published by Walker Studio.

