Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Dreams/Cinema/Palestine
Mideast Streets
films
Palestine

Dreams/Cinema/Palestine

The Media Line Staff
05/07/2021

Mon, 10 May 2021 17:00 - 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A research seminar by Dr. Greg Burris, hosted by the Department of Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Edinburgh.

About this Event

The department of Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Edinburgh is delighted to host Dr. Greg Burris in this talk, part of our spring 2021 research seminars. The seminar is open to all and FREE.

Please reserve your FREE ticket and details of the Zoom event will be emailed to you directly ahead of the event. Check your email for details of the access details.

Please note you cannot access the event directly from this page. Access details are emailed to you directly.

For any questions please contact the seminar organiser, Dr. Ebtihal Mahadeen: ebtihal.mahadeen@ed.ac.uk

Abstract: Dreams, cinema, and Palestine: these three subjects are not so easily disentangled. To quote a resident of Lebanon’s Bourj el-Barajneh refugee camp, “I haven’t seen a movie in a very long time! … But I saw Palestine. Praise be to God! I saw it twice. How beautiful it is—like a dream, a movie!” Palestinian cinema has often been celebrated for its role in the resistance movement. While I do not deny this function, I want to make a case for those films—and, for that matter, a case for those dreams—that are not focused solely on resistance. Drawing upon Ghassan Hage’s notion of “the unoccupied,” I argue that dreams and cinema can sometimes reveal unoccupied spaces in the world around us, even in occupied Palestine. While resistance is not replaced by the unoccupied, it is hard to imagine resistance breaking out of dominant frameworks without it. Indeed, it is precisely through the unoccupied that one begins to conceive of alternative ways of being and to imagine other worlds—worlds that exist somewhere beyond the horizon of the Zionist present. This is demonstrated in two documentary films: Mohammad Malas’ The Dream (1987) and Mais Darwazah’s My Love Awaits Me by the Sea (2013). Whereas the former film documents the dreams that haunt Palestinians at night, the latter investigates those dreams that follow them throughout the day. Through these dreams, both films stage an encounter with the unoccupied.

Speaker’s bio: Greg Burris is Associate Professor at the American University of Beirut and the author of The Palestinian Idea: Film, Media, and the Radical Imagination (Temple University, 2019). His other writings on film, culture, and politics have appeared in such publications as Bright Lights Film Journal, CineAction, Cinema Journal, Film International, The Guardian, Jadaliyya, Journal of Islamic and Muslim Studies, Middle East Eye, Quarterly Review of Film and Video, and the anthologies Futures of Black Radicalism (Verso, 2017), Global Raciality: Empire, PostColoniality, DeColoniality (Routledge, 2018), and Reel Gender: Palestinian and Israeli Cinema (Duke University, forthcoming).

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.