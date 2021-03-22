Tue, Mar 23, 2021 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Central European Time (UTC+1)

March is a special month of the year as the 8th of March marks International Women’s Day! At IE University this celebration will take place throughout the entire month with a series of activities. For that, please check our EBook.

Join us for the Panel Driving Women Equality at Work to hear from our speakers what their companies are doing in this regard.

Speakers:

– Aimee Sentmat de Grimaldo commercial and consumer banker with 30 years of service in the Panamanian banking industry. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Universidad Santa María La Antigua in Panama and holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University. She was appointed in October 2013 as President of Banistmo and at that time became one of the few women in the country to hold that position at the banking sector level.

– Marianne Lhote a highly committed, reliable and robust HR professional with over 15 years of experience in Human Resource field, in international environments. Key Strenghts include on working together with individuals and cross-functional teams to meet business objectives. I describe myself as a People Leader driving and developing teams to impact business results.

– Noor Shabib graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the American University of Sharjah and began working at Schlumberger Drilling and Measurements as the first Saudi female field engineer in Drilling & Measurements in 2003. Throughout her career until 2007 she worked in several countries such as Malaysia, UAE, India and Australia.

In April 2018, Noor joined the Saudi Industrial Development Fund as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development.

Moderator:

Sophie Le Ray, she is the co-founder and CEO of Naseba, a business information company specialised in supporting enterprise development in emerging markets.

She is also the founder and spokesperson for the WIL Forum, the first platform for businesswomen leaders in the Middle East and Asia and co-authored the award-winning book Game Changers: How Women in the Arab World Are Changing the Rules and Shaping the Future, published in May 2016.