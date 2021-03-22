Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Driving Women Equality at Work

The Media Line Staff
03/22/2021

Tue, Mar 23, 2021 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Central European Time (UTC+1)

Attend this panel led by IE faculty. A great opportunity to experience our teaching methodology and meet IE alumni

About this Event

March is a special month of the year as the 8th of March marks International Women’s Day! At IE University this celebration will take place throughout the entire month with a series of activities. For that, please check our EBook.

Join us for the Panel Driving Women Equality at Work to hear from our speakers what their companies are doing in this regard.

Speakers:

– Aimee Sentmat de Grimaldo commercial and consumer banker with 30 years of service in the Panamanian banking industry. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Universidad Santa María La Antigua in Panama and holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University. She was appointed in October 2013 as President of Banistmo and at that time became one of the few women in the country to hold that position at the banking sector level.

– Marianne Lhote a highly committed, reliable and robust HR professional with over 15 years of experience in Human Resource field, in international environments. Key Strenghts include on working together with individuals and cross-functional teams to meet business objectives. I describe myself as a People Leader driving and developing teams to impact business results.

– Noor Shabib graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the American University of Sharjah and began working at Schlumberger Drilling and Measurements as the first Saudi female field engineer in Drilling & Measurements in 2003. Throughout her career until 2007 she worked in several countries such as Malaysia, UAE, India and Australia.

In April 2018, Noor joined the Saudi Industrial Development Fund as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development.

Moderator:

Sophie Le Ray, she is the co-founder and CEO of Naseba, a business information company specialised in supporting enterprise development in emerging markets.

She is also the founder and spokesperson for the WIL Forum, the first platform for businesswomen leaders in the Middle East and Asia and co-authored the award-winning book Game Changers: How Women in the Arab World Are Changing the Rules and Shaping the Future, published in May 2016.

