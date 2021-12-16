Dutch Israeli Mini-Symposium on AI and Dementia

Wed, Dec 22, 2021 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

The Netherlands and Israel share scientific and technological solutions to address the 13 billion USD dementia market.

About this event

Objective Israeli and Dutch companies are jointly developing new products and services for people living with dementia and their family carers. To be successful these products need to be attuned to the needs of people with dementia and carers and developed in co-creation. Together with involved stakeholders these new products need to reach the world market of 50 million patients worldwide which is expected to grow because of the greying of the world population. There is an urgent and growing need for effective products.

Background Dementia has a major impact on the quality of life and entails a high perceived burden of disease. Investments in technological innovations to better meet the individual needs of people with dementia and their family carers are crucial to improve quality of life and significantly reduce not only the individual but also the societal burden of dementia. More than 50 million people worldwide live with dementia. This number will nearly double every 20 years, to 82 million by 2030 and 152 million by 2050 . Much of the increase will take place in developing countries. The number of people with dementia in Europe will grow rapidly from around 9.7 million in 2020 to more than 18.6 million in 2050. At the same time, in all countries the number of people available to provide care – as informal or professional carers – for patients (and elderly in general) will decrease substantially in the coming decades. The global dementia drugs market was valued at approximately USD 12,736.06 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a revenue of USD 19,655.10 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 7.87% over the forecast period. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the Dementia drugs market. According to a research study published in Jan 2021 in Nature Reviews Neurology, the population with dementia are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, older populations with dementia are also more likely to have more severe disease consequences than those without dementia. To maintain the quality of life of people with dementia or other cognitive impairments, smart applications need to be developed to provide effective support, based on artificial intelligence, and keep the health care available and affordable.

Target audience Israeli and Dutch companies, care providers, professional carers, universities, governmental bodies and healthcare investors

Program11:00-11:05 Welcome note

Dr. Racheli Kreisberg, Innovation Attaché, Netherlands Embassy in Israel and Israeli Dutch Innovation Center (IDIC)

Ms. Marieke Monroy, deputy Netherlands Ambassador to Israel

Mr. Hans Arnold, Founder JAIN, the Netherlands

11:05-11:10 Urgency to deliver products for people with dementia and call for worldwide cooperation , Mr. Marco Blom, Alzheimer Nederland, The Netherlands

11:10-11:25 MRI of the aging brain, Prof. Yaniv Assaf, Department of Neurobiology, George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences and Sagol school of neuroscience, Tel Aviv University

11:30-11:45 Artificial Intelligence and the Challenges of Living with Dementia: An interdisciplinary, multi-lab approach to design warm smart care solutions, Prof. dr. Wijnand Ijsselsteijn, Eindhoven AI Systems Institute (EAISI), Technical University of Eindhoven, the Netherlands

11:50-12:05 DELPHI (Direct Non-invasive Brain Network Electrophysiology) for the Evaluation of Brain Health, Prof. David Tanne, Director, Stroke and Cognition Institute, Rambam Health Medical Center, Haifa, Israel

12:05-12:20 Solution “market failure- and togetherness Israel and the Netherlands” , Dr. Henk Herman Nap, Expert eHealth, Vilans, the Netherlands

12:20-12:35 Using AI to re-think our approach to Alzheimer’s disease, Prof. Shahar Arzy, Faculty of Medicine and the Department of Cognitive Sciences, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

12:35-12:50 Challenges to overcome in delivering new products, Mr. Fokko van der Woude, CEO, Tolooba BV, the Netherlands

12:50-13:00 Discussion moderated by Hans Arnold, Founder JAIN, the Netherlands