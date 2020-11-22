Wed, Dec 2, 2020, 8-10 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Dr. Emmanuel Navon and Dr. Udi Sommer present our latest bar talk: “Dynamic International Relations in 2020.”

Together with the Tel Aviv Yafo Municipal Department of Immigration Absorption, TAU International presents a series of FREE bar talks to bring you current academic topics in the nonstop city of Tel Aviv, where innovation is just another way of saying ‘business as usual,’ we bring you two of Tel Aviv University’s experts – Dr. Emmanuel Navon and Dr. Udi Sommer. Following the US election and the historic normalization process between Israel and the UAE, the panel will discuss the effect on international relations in 2020 and beyond.

Tel Aviv University International together with the Tel Aviv Yafo Municipal Department of Immigration Absorption present a series of FREE talks to bring you current academic topics relevant for your everyday lives, in a fun and casual setting.

Please note this webinar is limited to 100 attendees, so register now!