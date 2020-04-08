Med Instead of Meds: Eating the Mediterranean Way to Prevent Disease

Date and time: April 14, 12 noon to April 30, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (North America)

Cost: Free

Register here.

This virtual six-session class will dive into the seven simple steps to eating the Mediterranean Way to prevent chronic disease.

Eating like those who live in the Mediterranean region has been shown to promote health and decrease the risk of many chronic diseases, such as some cancers, Alzheimer’s, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. Are you interested in eating the Mediterranean way, but not sure where to start?

This online Med Instead of Meds class series will help you Go Med by exploring seven simple steps to eating the Med Way. Learn Med tips, life hacks, and recipes that will help you eat the Med Way every day. Great tasting and good for you! The simple, delicious, and satisfying Med Way of eating will keep you coming back for more.

Classes will meet via Zoom 12 noon to 1 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 14 to April 30. Sessions will be recorded for later viewing, if needed, but live participation is encouraged.

Zoom is accessible via computer, phone, or tablet. Visit the Zoom Help Center for Frequently Asked Questions and information on how to get started!

This class is presented in partnership by NC Cooperative Extension, Burke and Lincoln County Centers. Citizens of any county are welcome!

Questions?

Contact Emily Troutman, FCS Agent, Burke County at emily_troutman@ncsu.edu or Zach Troutman, FCS Agent, Lincoln County at zach_troutman@ncsu.edu.