Date and time: May 19, 2020, 8:30 am to 7 pm Israel Daylight Time

Location: Expo Tel Aviv – Pavilion 1, 101 Rokach Boulevard, Tel Aviv, Israel

Cost:

Early Bird 300 shekels until April 24

Regular 550 shekels starts April 24

Last Minute 750 shekels starts May 17

VIP Ticket 3,000 shekels until May 17

Tickets here.

Breaking-Through Mobility Innovation!

Join us at EcoMotion 2020!

This ticket will give you access to the full day of May 19 and to B2B meeting room on May 18 starting at 1 pm.

This will be our eighth year of bringing together the world’s leading companies in the smart mobility sector. Garnering international attention, the Main Event has become a major global event for innovation in mobility, creating the perfect balance between startups and industry players.

The EcoMotion 2020 theme will be Breaking through Mobility Innovation.

Mobility Startups? Apply NOW for the EcoMotion 2020 Startup Exhibition!

EcoMotion Week attracts major global players together with foremost innovators to reshape the transportation landscape as we know it. We anticipate 4,000-5,000 participants, 150 exhibiting startups, leading industry players, three stages, a workshop hall, a B2B hall, test drives of leading innovative technologies, and many more interactions on the frontier of innovative technologies.

Want to know more? Check out our website!