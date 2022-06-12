The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ecstatic Woman Dance : TLV women supporting each other
Mideast Streets
dance
Tel Aviv
Israel
women

Ecstatic Woman Dance : TLV women supporting each other

The Media Line Staff
06/12/2022

Wed, Jun 15, 2022 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (50 shekels) here.

Location: 5 Kalischer Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel-Aviv 6560354

View map

Ecstatic Dance Female-only Event

About this event

Ecstatic Dance is all about dancing like no one is watching you; dancing without the judgment of others and dancing without limits. Even though Ecstatic Dance has gotten more and more popular over the past years, it is by no means a contemporary activity. This form of dance was practiced throughout human history and is known as a meditative activity that helps us cope with stress. How beautiful that dance can help us heal!

Our female-only group creates a safe environment to let go, be sexy, be safe, and be free!

Are you ready to shake your booty?

19:00-19:30 – Gathering & mingling

19:30-20:00 – Cacao ceremony & intention setting

20:00- Let the dancing begin!

Please note: Entrance will be possible until 19:30 only.

* This event is a collaboration between the Olim department of TLV Municipality, O-LA-LA TLV & Karin Golan; facilitator, producer and creator of ecstatic movement spaces for self-observation, healing and emotional-movement research.

About the o-la-la community:

We are a community for Olot and international ladies who live in or around Tel Aviv.

Our goal is for us, international women to have a safe space to share (the good and the bad), support and celebrate each other, meet new friends and connect.

We organize meetups, workshops (meditation, tantra, productivity etc.), nights out and offer help with Hebrew and bureaucracy.

We have a Whatsapp group & FB group for daily interactions and updates.

Want to join us? Feel free to reach out to us 0542606264 or join our FB group via this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2825792917718623/

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.