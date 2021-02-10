Educate for Peace: Stop Funding Incitement in the Palestinian Curriculum

Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 7 to 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Palestinian children are taught to hate, and teachers funded by the UK taxpayer teach it. Join us to discuss this important issue.

About this Event

Despite assurances from Palestinian leaders to the UK Government, the Palestinian Authority educational curriculum remains unchanged, filled with incitement and hatred, which is taught by teachers funded by the UK taxpayer. As the winds of peace sweep through the Middle East, it is now more important than ever to educate for peace.

The Board of Deputies, Jewish Leadership Council, Zionist Federation and We Believe in Israel are co-hosting a webinar, with introductory remarks by Sheila Gewolb, Board of Deputies of British Jews, chaired by Claudia Mendoza, Co-Chief Executive of the Jewish Leadership Council, and closing remarks by Paul Charney, Chairman of the Zionist Federation.

Featuring special guests:

Marcus Sheff from the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education

Steve McCabe MP, Parliamentary Chairman of Labour Friends of Israel

Stephen Crabb MP, Parliamentary Chairman for Conservative Friends of Israel

Watch live on: