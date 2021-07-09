Protecting Truth During Tension

EDUCATION IN ISRAEL TODAY — How new ideas are shaping Israel’s future
Mideast Streets
education
Israel

EDUCATION IN ISRAEL TODAY — How new ideas are shaping Israel’s future

The Media Line Staff
07/09/2021

Sun, Jul 11, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Learn how the Society for Advancement of Education is reimagining education in Israel for all segments of Israeli society.

About this event

Please join us for the third of three lively conversations with academic leaders from the Society for Advancement of Education in Israel, a network of 16 high schools and residences serving students from various sectors of Israel society — secular, orthodox, Hardei and Arab.

All sessions will be recorded and available on the AFK website – kidum-us.org.

PLURALISM & GENDER EQUITY — Sunday, June 6, 2021 —

  1. Jewish Pluralism — The challenges and the benefits of a Big Tent approach and how pluralism is working at the SAE.
  2. Gender Equity – Empowering girls and boys in Israel to overcome gender barriers (gender bias).

COMPLETED — WATCH FULL SESSION HERE.

DIVERSE COMMUNITIES . . . SIMILAR CHALLENGES – Sunday, June 27, 2021

Hear from and discuss with experts these two vital topics in successive 30-minute sessions:

  1. Innovative programs in Haredi education, for both boys and girls
  2. Arab education and the ground-breaking Arab Youth Village for Leadership

COMPLETED

EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION – Sunday, July 11, 2021

Hear from and discuss with experts these two vital topics in successive 30-minute sessions:

  1. How every learner’s education can be enriched according to her/his abilities and needs . . . from gifted students to those with diverse learning styles.

Hear about the Learning Centers at SAE Residences,

The Niot Project which assists over 3,000 Israeli students with learning difficulties and

Hidden Sparks, a training program that helps teachers gain a better understanding of the unique learning styles of each of their students.

FEATURED SPEAKERS

Eden Israeli — Director of Learning Development, Society for Advancement of Education

Michal Shavit –Director of Pedagogical Development, Society for Advancement of Education

  1. Adapting to changing times . . . new high schools to meet the needs of students in Israel and worldwide.

Mumik Nevo –Principal, Sustainability and Social Responsibility High School(Opening September 2021), Kfar Saba

Shacher Yanai — Principal, International Baccalaureate High School (Opening September 2022), Jersusalem

Free to all.

All Sessions Hosted by Jerry Isaak-Shapiro, Executive Director, American Friends of Kidum

