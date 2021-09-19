EGYPT aLIVE!: An Exhilarating Virtual Tour of The Land of The Pharaohs
Sun, Sep 19, 2021 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Register here.
Come visit Cairo, Giza, Sakkara, Luxor, Aswan – and Amarna — and experience Egypt online and in person this year! Sep 19, 2021 – 3 pm
About this event
Come visit Cairo, Giza, Sakkara, Luxor, Aswan – and Amarna — and experience Egypt online and in person this year! Join us for this zoom event from Toronto and Cairo.
With Laura Ranieri and Hossam Ragab — a special appearance by Barry Kemp CBE… and more surprises!
- Experience the pyramids – inside and out
- Visit Tahrir with Hossam Ragab
- Crawl inside 4,000-year-old tombs
- Enjoy a G&T on the Nile
- Get a glimpse into a current archaeology dig, see the dig house – and meet one of the greatest living archaeologists!
- Hear from Egyptians and experts on the ground
- Enthrall to tales of new discoveries unearthed — and the much anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum opening…
More details to come. Register early to get amazing resources and special treats leading up to event!