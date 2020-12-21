EGYPT ALIVE! An Exhilarating Virtual Tour of the Land of the Pharaohs
Sun, Dec 27, 2020, 2 to 4 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)
Register here.
We had such a huge response on our last event we are doing it again!
Come visit Cairo, Giza, Sakkara, Luxor, Aswan – and Amarna – and experience Egypt online and in person this year!
With Anna MacKay, Laura Ranieri, and Hossam Ragab – a special appearance by Barry Kemp CBE… and more surprises!
- Experience the pyramids – inside and out
- Visit Tahrir with Hossam Ragab
- Crawl inside 4000-year-old tombs
- Enjoy a G&T on the Nile
- Get a glimpse into a current archaeology dig, see the dig house – and meet one of the greatest living archaeologists!
- Hear from Egyptians and experts on the ground
- Enthrall to tales of new discoveries unearthed – and the much anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum opening…
More details to come. Register early to get amazing resources and special treats leading up to the event!