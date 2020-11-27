You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

EGYPT ALIVE! Virtual tour of the Land of the Pharaohs
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Egypt

EGYPT ALIVE! Virtual tour of the Land of the Pharaohs

The Media Line Staff
11/27/2020

Sun, Dec 6, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Come visit Cairo, Giza, Sakkara, Luxor, Aswan – and Amarna – and experience Egypt online and in person this year!

With Anna MacKay, Laura Ranieri, and Hossam Ragab – a special appearance by Barry Kemp CBE… and more surprises!

  • Experience the pyramids – inside and out
  • Visit Tahrir with Hossam Ragab
  • Crawl inside 4000-year-old tombs
  • Enjoy a G&T on the Nile
  • Get a glimpse into a current archaeology dig, see the dig house – and meet one of the greatest living archaeologists!
  • Hear from Egyptians and experts on the ground
  • Enthrall to tales of new discoveries unearthed – and the much anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum opening…

More details to come. Register early to get amazing resources and special treats leading up to event!

