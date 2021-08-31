Egypt Centre Zoom Quiz

Sun, 5 Sep 2021 18:00 - 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join us for the Egypt Centre’s online Quiz!

About this event

This September the Egypt Centre will be celebrating 50 years since a part of the Wellcome collection arrived to Swansea with a series of online events. Come and join us for this free fun Egyptological quiz, which will take place via Zoom. Questions will be aimed to cater to a range of background knowledge on a variety of topics relating to ancient Egypt, including lesser-spotted deities, ancient Egypt in pop culture, and photo rounds.

There is no prize for the winner (except of course the glory of winning!), and you will be marking your own answers; it’s just a good excuse to celebrate our new friends and colleagues from around the globe!

Fancy dress and pets in attendance is also heavily encouraged (pets in fancy dress is even better)!

So grab your favourite beverage, a pen and paper, and join us for a fun evening of Egyptological frivolity. The event is free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Date: Sunday 05 September 2021, 6–8pm (UK Time)

Once you have booked your ticket, you should receive an automated email from Eventbrite with a link to the Zoom. If you haven’t received it, do please contact Ken at k.griffin@swansea.ac.uk at least 30 minutes before the start of the event.

Thank you for supporting us!