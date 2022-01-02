Egypt in Reading

Wed, 19 Jan 2022 19:00 - 20:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£3) here.

Friends of the Egypt Centre lecture by Jayne Holly (The Egypt Centre)

About this event

Abstract:

The Ure Museum of Greek Archaeology at the University of Reading, established in 1921, houses the fourth largest collection of Greek ceramics in the UK. The origins of the classical museum came much earlier in 1909 when Lady Flinders Petrie, wife of the eminent archaeologist and Egyptologist Sir William Flinders Petrie, donated a collection of Egyptian antiquities to Reading College. Subsequent gifts and purchases from the BSAE and the Liverpool Institute of Archaeology has meant the Ure Museum has grown a small but perfectly formed collection of Egyptian Antiquities for all to enjoy. This talk will highlight some of the acquisitions and the story behind them.

Bio:

Jayne Holly has a degree in Ancient History and Egyptology from the University of Wales, Swansea and an MA in Ancient Egyptian Culture from Swansea University. Jayne both volunteered and worked at the Egypt Centre for a number of years, she is currently the Assistant Curator at the Ure Museum of Greek Archaeology.

Tickets:

Tickets for this event cost £3, with proceeds going to support the Egypt Centre. Upon booking, you will receive an automated email from Eventbrite with a link to the Zoom event. If you have not received this within 24 hours of booking, please contact Ken at k.griffin@swansea.ac.uk

If you are a member of the Friends of the Egypt Centre, you will automatically be sent the Zoom link to attend.