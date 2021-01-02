This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Egypt Virtual Tour of King Tut’s Tomb
Mideast Streets
Egypt
Archaeology
History
virtual tour

Egypt Virtual Tour of King Tut’s Tomb

The Media Line Staff
01/02/2021

Multiple Saturdays, 8 to 9 pm UTC, starting Jan 9, 2021

Tickets ($10) here.

Join us on this virtual tour to Luxor, where we virtually visit the tomb of the famous King Tutankhamun and the tomb of Queen Nefertari!

With this virtual tour, we take you to the tomb of King Tutankhamun.

Are you interested in the story and the curse of the most famous king of ancient Egypt? Then let’s take you back in time on this virtual trip!

During the virtual trip, you first explore the tomb of King Tut, located in the Valley of the Kings. This young king from the New Kingdom was around 10 years old when he ascended the throne and died when he was only 19. You will get the chance to see his royal mummy through photos.

By using virtual maps to navigate you through the sights and by looking at photos from inside the tombs you learn about their significance in ancient times.

We use our knowledge of Egyptology and our experience as qualified tour guides to give you the best possible alternative to visiting these tombs in real life. And of course, you will have the opportunity to ask any of your questions.

Let us bring ancient history back to life for you in a fun and interactive way on this virtual tour of the tombs of King Tut!

Note: Our live guide will be using photos, art (and perhaps other media) during the tour. He will cover the history and modern significance of the location. we visit.)

