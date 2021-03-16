Egyptian Hieroglyphs 101: Write Like a Pharaoh!

Tue, Mar 16, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM EDT

An exciting introduction to Ancient Egyptian writing. Learn the history of Hieroglyphs and the alphabet in this eye-opening and fun lesson

Ever wish you could decipher the strange language of Pharaohs? This unique workshop will provide a window into the world of ancient writing. Discover the history of the language and learn the alphabet, king names and some fascinating words.

In this adult (and also kid-friendly) session, you’ll be ready to write your name in hieroglyphics!

A talk by Laura Ranieri Roy, MA Egyptology and Founder, Ancient Egypt Alive

Laura Ranieri is an Egyptologist (Ma University of Toronto writer and founder of Ancientegyptalive.com. A passionate and dynamic speaker, she has taught, written and presented on ancient Egypt subjects across North America – and developed/ led unique tours to Egypt and North American Museums. Laura has excavated in Egypt at Amarna, site of Akhenaten’s kingdom and South Asasif and in Bulgaria at a classical Greek site. She is passionate about storytelling and bringing the fascinating history of Ancient Egypt Alive to the general public. www.ancientegyptalive.com