Tue, 3 Aug 2021 16:30 - 17:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£20) here.

Discover ancient Egypt with this 4 week zoom course for children

About this event

Unwrap the secrets of ancient Egypt and discover wonderful things this summer with Egyptology for Kids!

This 4-week interactive course is perfectly designed to engage young learners with the fascinating history and culture of ancient Egypt, using objects now on display at the Egypt Centre. Explore the daily lives of the ordinary people who lived along the Nile, learn about the mighty Pharaoh who ruled over them and discover the power of the many different gods that they believed in.

Suitable for ages 7-11

4.30pm – 5.30pm, every Tuesday from August 3 – 24

£20 for full 4 week course

The money raised from this programme will go towards the Egypt Centre’s Learning Programme.