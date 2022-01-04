The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Egypt’s Golden Age Study Day
Mideast Streets
Egyptology

Egypt’s Golden Age Study Day

The Media Line Staff
01/04/2022

Sat, 8 Jan 2022 09:30 - 16:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£30) here.

Do you want to learn about Egypt’s Golden Age? Then join Dr Campbell Price and Dr Nicky Nielsen as they explore Egypt’s 18th Dynasty!

About this event

Do you want to learn more about a time when Egypt was the dominant power in the eastern Mediterranean? When the country was ruled by kings like Amenhotep III, Hatshepsut and, of course, Tutankhamun? Then join the study day Egypt’s Golden Empire presented via Zoom by Dr Campbell Price (Curator of Ancient Egypt and Sudan at Manchester Museum) and Dr Nicky Nielsen (Senior Lecturer in Egyptology, University of Manchester).

Through five sessions, Drs Price and Nielsen will cover some of the most significant aspects of Egypt’s 18th Dynasty drawing on original research and using the magnificent collections of the Manchester Museum as a starting point for exploring aspects of the culture, history and society of this golden age of Pharaonic civilization.

