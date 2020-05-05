Egypt’s New Capital: How Cities Can Create New ‘Smart’ Poles for Growth

Date and time: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 1 to 2:30 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

The population of Greater Cairo has doubled within the past few decades. This has led to overcrowding, congestion and untenable pressure on the city’s urban infrastructure systems. In response to such pressures, the birth of a new city was envisioned by the government of Egypt to sustainably accommodate physical growth while strengthening and diversifying economic growth.

The New Administrative Capital represents unrestrained potential to shape a better standard of living for millions of Egyptian families, a once in a generation opportunity to secure long-term sustainable growth and drive the nation forward. Once complete in 2050, it is envisaged that a resident population of 6.5 million people will live in 21 newly constructed residential districts, each of which will be centered on sustainable landscapes, community facilities, and a diverse range of accommodation types; providing a high standard of living for the typical Egyptian family.

During the masterclass, Daniel Horner, director of the Dar Al Handasah’s Planning and Urban Department and senior master and project manager, will set out the need for a new city, its positioning as a new growth pole and how it is being designed and constructed on the ground today.

About the speaker: Daniel Horner is director of the Dar Al Handasah’s Planning and Urban Design Department and senior master planner/project manager with over 15 years of practical experience in assisting private developers, landowners and government organizations, turn financial and socio-economic objectives into deliverable projects, policies and solutions.

The specialization focuses on the preparation of large-scale master plans, real estate visions, feasibility appraisals, tourism planning, and bank opportunity appraisals and site development briefs within Europe, the Middle East and South America.

Notably, in recent years Horner has been acting as a project manager and strategic advisor to the Egyptian government on Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.