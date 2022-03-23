The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Egypt’s Silver Pharaohs. Dr Chris Naunton.
Egypt’s Silver Pharaohs. Dr Chris Naunton.

The Media Line Staff
03/23/2022

Thu, Mar 24, 2022 1:50 PM - 4:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£5.80) here.

Dr Chris Naunton is an Egyptologist, writer and broadcaster.

About this event

Dr Chris Naunton is an Egyptologist, writer and broadcaster. An expert on Egypt in the first millennium BC and the history of Egyptology, he has published extensively on both subjects, and has presented numerous related television documentaries, including Tutankhamun: The Mystery of the Burnt Mummy (2013) and King Tut’s Tomb: The Hidden Chamber (2016). He worked for many years at the Egypt Exploration Society, London, acting as its Director between 2012 and 2016. In 2015 he was elected President of the International Association of Egyptologists and in 2016 he became Director of the Robert Anderson Trust, a charity that provides support for young scholars visiting London to further their studies and research.

The end of the Twentieth Dynasty was also the end of the great era known as the New Kingdom. By this time Egypt had relinquished its empire, and pharaoh no longer even controlled all of his own country which was now split between the king in the north and an all-powerful Chief Priest in the south. This was the beginning of the ‘Third Intermediate Period’. Such phases are generally harder to understand – the evidence is thinner on the ground and confused, but they are generally held to be times of relative decline. But in 1939 a French archaeologist Pierre Montet discovered the royal tombs of the Twenty-first and Twenty-second Dynasty kings at Tanis in the Delta region, several of which turned out to be intact. What Montet had found might have caused a sensation to rival the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb – a solid gold death mask belonging to Psusennes I, several others like it and countless other treasures including several falcon headed coffins, one of solid silver, a material, that was much less common in Egypt than gold. But the world’s attention was elsewhere – WW2 had broken out… This is the story of his incredible discoveries but also of the tombs that are yet to be found…

The Zoom link will be emailed out via Eventbrite the day before and again on the day of the lecture. Please check your Junk folders as the email may be re-directed as such.

Times given are for the UK, so please check any local time differences.

The lecture will be Live and we are not able to record due to copyright issues. There will be an opportunity to ask Dr Naunton questions at the end of the lecture.

