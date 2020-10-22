Date: October 23-31, 2020

The mission of El Gouna Film Festival (GFF) is to showcase a wide variety of films for a passionate and knowledgeable audience; while fostering better communication between cultures through the art of filmmaking. Its goal is to connect filmmakers from the region with their international counterparts in the spirit of cooperation and cultural exchange.

The festival is committed to the discovery of new voices and strives to be a catalyst for the development of cinema in the Arab world, particularly through its industry segment, CineGouna Platform.

The 4rd edition of GFF will take place from October 23 to 31, 2020, in the marvelous resort town of El Gouna located on the Red Sea, Egypt.