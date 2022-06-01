Empowering Women’s Voice 2022 – Marrakech

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 10:00 - Sun, 5 Jun 2022 19:00 Western European Summer Time (UTC+1)

Location: Rodamon Riad Marrakech, Rue Amssafah 32, Quartier Assouel, Medina, Marrakech, Marrakech 40000, Morocco

EMPOWERING WOMEN’S VOICE Bringing together inspirational and entrepreneurial women.

Bringing together inspirational and entrepreneurial women in series of keynotes and workshops to discuss the issues that matter most to you and build the skills and confidence needed to empower a generation of female change-makers.

Join us over two days at Rodamon Riad in Marrakech.

Speakers:

Kyoko Takeyama

Kyoko helps female entrepreneurs communicate confidently for business growth. Made in New York by Japanese parents and currently living in Barcelona, Kyoko has spent her life deciphering messages in English, Japanese, and Spanish to find that communication is more than speaking aloud. Most professionals have difficulty speaking publicly about their expertise. She shows them how to emotionally and intellectually connect with their audiences to get more of what they want. She has a B.A. and M.A in communications and collaborates with top business schools in Barcelona as a public speaking coach for leaders. When Kyoko isn’t giving speeches, workshops, and coaching, she sings and goes running. So let’s connect on LinkedIn and talk about you!

Dana Schondelmeyer

Dana was born and bred in the American heartlands – Independence, Missouri, famous as the starting off point of the Western expansion of the United States. But in her early teens, she asked herself why no one from the Midwest was moving around anymore. She also began to question the fact that she might not be entirely in sync with life in America. After completing undergraduate and graduate studies including an internship at the University of Tehran during Iran’s Islamic revolution, she began to follow a thought that had become more and more insistent – “You need to go to Morocco”. But she didn’t know why. The answer to that would become apparent some years later.

She first set foot in Tangier in December, 1979, moving permanently to Marrakech in 1980. Initially, she was a university teacher, but after observing artisans in the Marrakech souq and women making things in their homes, she made a radical decision and, totally untrained, plunged into the world of design. 1991 presented her with a golden opportunity, and she embarked on a career in cinema, working in costume design on numerous international productions shot in Morocco: “Kundun”, “The Mummy Returns”, “Black Hawk Down”, “Alexander”, “Babel”; “Syriana”, “Hidalgo”, “Noah”, etc. She has also been an executive producer and production designer for several Moroccan feature films.

Dana is currently launching her passion project, caravan786, a line of clothing for women and children as well as textiles for the home, which features hand-dyed fabric co-created with women’s dyeing cooperatives in Mauritania.

Pat Ward Williams

Pat Ward Williams is an African-American photographer whose work often engages with the complexities of race, gender, and history. In addition to her smaller-scale photographs and installations, she has designed three public artworks in Los Angeles.

One of Williams’ best known works is Accused/Blowtorch/Padlock (1986), which consists of an image of a black man tied to a tree (originally published in Life magazine in 1937 and not attributed to a specific photographer), surrounded by text expressing the artist’s reaction to this image.

Accused/Blowtorch/Padlock has been included in exhibitions such as The Decade Show, a large-scale collaborative exhibition by the New Museum, Studio Museum in Harlem, and The Museum of Contemporary Hispanic Art, as well as in Art, Women, California 1950–2000: Parallels and Intersections at the San Jose Museum of Art.[4][5]

Williams was part of the Photo-Active Feminist Visiting Artists 1998–99 Series, sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the University of Michigan School of Art and Design and Women’s Studies Program. The group of artists, which also included Paula Allen, Barbara Kruger, Susan Meiselas, Connie Samaras, Kathy Constantinides, Wendy Ewald, and Marilyn Zimmerman, were chosen for their engagement with social and political issues in their work and traveled to the University of Michigan to present their work to students and the community.

Workshops:

The Shift:

How to Move from Attachment to Commitment to Attract Your Flow State

By Kelly M Nelson.

Ikigai :

Balance work & passion.

By Estel Peres Novés.

Give an Experience:

Level up your communication skills for business growth.

By Kyoko Takeyama.

How to be Brave:

Alice Morrison helps you unleash your inner Adventurer.

By Alison Morrison.