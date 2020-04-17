English Speaking Network Launches in Jerusalem

English Speaking Networking (ESN) is a networking group aimed at the Anglo business community in Israel.

Built specifically around business owners and professionals, we wanted to bring a taste of “chutz la’aretz” into the land of milk & honey.

At ESN, we understand how difficult it is to run your own business in Israel. A country that is as beautiful as it is complicated, as meaningful as it is frustrating.

That is why we created ESN – a networking group that aims to offer a dedicated space for English speaking business owners to network, learn and grow together.

Through our formal, biweekly meeting, special events and closed Facebook group, we will be offering a safe space for you to:

Make meaningful connections

Gain genuine business referrals

Learn from your peers

Hear talks from expert speakers

Socialize with business owners and professionals

Be heard by people who care

For our launch, on April 22, from 9 to 11 am, we are honored to be hosting Liz Cohen, the marketing manager of Our Crowd, a brand that has become synonymous with the very best Israel has to offer, particularly their eponymous summit which attracts thousands of entrepreneurs from all over the world. An incredible speaker and exceptional marketer, Liz will be offering some of her fantastic insights in a not to be missed talk that is sure to sell out.

As if all that wasn’t enough, we are offering a special intro price of 50 shekels + VAT.

Register here.