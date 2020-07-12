Donate
English Speaking Networking in Ramat Beit Shemesh

The Media Line Staff
07/12/2020

Date and time: Monday, July 13, 2020, 9 to 11 am Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (100 shekels + 4.99 shekels fee + 17.85 shekels VAT) here.

English Speaking Networking (ESN) is a networking group catered solely for the English speaking community in Israel. Built specifically around business owners and professionals, we wanted to bring a taste of חול into the land of milk & honey.

At ESN we understand how difficult it is to run your own business in Israel. A country that is as beautiful as it is complicated, as meaningful as it is frustrating.

That is why we created ESN – a networking group that aims to offer a dedicated space for English speaking business owners to network, learn and grow together.

Through our formal, bi-weekly meeting, special events and closed Facebook group we will be offering a safe space for you to:

  • Make meaningful connections
  • Gain genuine business referrals
  • Learn from your peers
  • Hear talks from expert speakers
  • Socialize with business owners and professionals
  • Be heard by people who care

This week we have the incredible Rifka Lebowitz speaking, running an incredible Facebook group with close to 30,000 members Rivka does an incredible job of managing a thriving Facebook group that genuinely helps people right all over Israel manage their finances better. She will talk about how to make banking in Israel work for you.

