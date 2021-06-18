Protecting Truth During Tension

Ensō Education Institute at Dubai World Expo Planning Session
Mideast Streets
World Expo
Dubai
United Arab Emirates

Ensō Education Institute at Dubai World Expo Planning Session

The Media Line Staff
06/18/2021

Sat, Jun 19, 2021 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

June 19 / July 17 / August 21 at 12 noon – 1:30 pm Eastern Time

About this event

Join us for planning and informational sessions on the third Saturday of each month.

Ensō Education Institute is planning an educators’ professional development conference at the World Expo in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Join us for a planning session for this exciting journey into the future of education and the world.

We are planning presentations, panels, discussions, workgroups, and workshops to imagine, design, and create the global future of education, schooling, and learning. Of course, much of the time will be spent exploring the Expo itself as well as the amazing development taking place in and around Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The area already has the tallest building and the largest indoor theme park in the world.

The dates of the World Expo Education Summit are January 29-30, 2022. Treat yourself to a life-changing adventure! Join Ensō Education Institute at the World Expo in Dubai. Be part of a network of educators from around the globe as you experience the world’s greatest gathering of cultural, scientific, and technological achievements. Make friends you will never forget and have an experience that will change your life. Together we will prepare for the adventure by getting an insider’s look at the Expo before we arrive, help each other experience more during the Expo than we ever could on our own, and reflect on our experiences together afterward to make this a transformational learning experience beyond our imaginations. We will also craft a Global Education Blueprint that will capture in pictures and words the World Expo experience and share what we have learned about the future of education, schooling, and learning.

Join us to learn more!

www.ensoeducation.com

