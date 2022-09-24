ENTERING CANNABIS – LIVE – SHOW [ISRAEL]
Starts on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 6:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
Location: https://www.buildingdavine.com/entering-cannabis ONLINE, Tel Aviv, 000000
INTRODUCING CANNABIS’ FOREMOST GLOBAL LUMINARIES!
About this event
An experiential show – masterfully designed for Future Forward – Cannabis Entrepreneurs – Pursuing International Growth & Expansion…
Where we’ll be exponentially deep-diving – into global Cannabis trends, developments, and opportunities!
Hosted on the all-new – DAVINE Shows – Platform…
Your official gateway to our – Global Ecosystem Of Over 17,000+ builders [Fellow Entrepreneurs In Emerging Industries] across 77+ countries – and multiple languages!
HYPER-FOCUSED TARGET AUDIENCE [WHO IS THIS FOR?]
To ensure an – exponentially experiential experience, we have specifically designed the – ENTERING – Show For individuals who check – multiple boxes – within each profile listed below:
- PROFESSIONAL PROFILE:
- Entrepreneur
- Founder / Co-Founder
- CEO
- Lifestyle Entrepreneur
- OPERATIONAL PROFILE:
- Importing/Exporting Products Internationally
- Leading Internationally Remote Teams
- Servicing International Clients
- Expanding Into New International Markets
- Establishing Region Specific – Offices / Operations / Hubs
- Acquiring – International Users – For A New App / Software / Tech
- Raising Or Deploying International Capital
- Partnering With Region Specific – Producers / Suppliers / Service Providers
- Providing Industry-Specific – Coaching / Consulting / Training – Services
- BEHAVIORAL PROFILE:
- Location Independent
- Remote Working
- Digital Nomad
- Globe-Trotter
- Frequent Traveler
- Highly Explorative
- Insatiable Curiosity
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS [PLEASE READ]
- WHAT IS THIS MEETUP?
This Eventbrite post is for access to our upcoming show: ENTERING CANNABIS – a LIVE online experience – airing on the DAVINE – Shows platform.
- RSVPING
Please note, that “RSVP”ing for this Eventbrite post only expresses your interest in attending, it does not add you to the official list to receive your virtual access link to view LIVE. To complete your FREE registration, and gain access, be sure to register HERE.
- MULTIPLE LANGUAGES
The show will be conducted in one language live, then translated into multiple languages for the Replay/ On-Demand version.
- COST TO ATTEND
Please note, that access to the show is FREE with a 2-week FREE Trial to the DAVINE – Shows platform. Afterward, you have the ability to continue your subscription [discount available for early registrants] or cancel at any time.
- LOCATION
Please note, that each interview will be conducted solely online, not in person. We have in-person events available in specific locations, be sure to go – HERE – to learn more.
- INTERACTIVE CHAT
This Show will be syndicated to the CANNABIS – LIVE Global Summit – simultaneously – where you’ll have the opportunity to engage in LIVE Interactive Chat and Q&A access with the Host and Guests during the Show. To learn more, be sure to click HERE.
- REPLAY ACCESS
Replay access is available during your free trial and continues throughout your active subscription. Where you’ll be able to watch this Show, along with all other shows on-demand.
- HOW TO ACCESS THE SHOW
We’ve created a seamless log-on experience, with no downloading or special browser required. Once you successfully complete your registration – HERE – you’ll receive an email with the LIVE link 72 hours before we go LIVE, along with quick and simple access instructions.
- *DISCLAIMER
Please note, that this experience is solely for the purpose of education, and entertainment. As Cannabis, Hemp, CBD, and THC still remain illegal in various countries across the world, there will be no selling of cannabis, hemp, CBD, or THC in ANY form.
- ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS
For additional questions, suggestions or feedback, feel free to reach out to our Success Team directly at: success@buildingdavine.com
