ENTERING CANNABIS – LIVE – SHOW [ISRAEL]

INTRODUCING CANNABIS’ FOREMOST GLOBAL LUMINARIES!

About this event

Greeting Friend!

I’m your Host – Davana Dukane!

Join me on this expedition of ENTERING CANNABIS!

An experiential show – masterfully designed for Future Forward – Cannabis Entrepreneurs – Pursuing International Growth & Expansion…

Where we’ll be exponentially deep-diving – into global Cannabis trends, developments, and opportunities!

Hosted on the all-new – DAVINE Shows – Platform…

Your official gateway to our – Global Ecosystem Of Over 17,000+ builders [Fellow Entrepreneurs In Emerging Industries] across 77+ countries – and multiple languages!

So Friend… On behalf of Myself, Our Team, Partners, and Ecosystem – we’re exponentially excited to have you join us, and look forward to connecting with you!

Your Partner In Growth & Success,

– Davana Dukane

Founder & CEO – DAVINE

HYPER-FOCUSED TARGET AUDIENCE [WHO IS THIS FOR?]

To ensure an – exponentially experiential experience, we have specifically designed the – ENTERING – Show For individuals who check – multiple boxes – within each profile listed below:

PROFESSIONAL PROFILE:

Entrepreneur

Founder / Co-Founder

CEO

Lifestyle Entrepreneur

OPERATIONAL PROFILE:

Importing/Exporting Products Internationally

Leading Internationally Remote Teams

Servicing International Clients

Expanding Into New International Markets

Establishing Region Specific – Offices / Operations / Hubs

Acquiring – International Users – For A New App / Software / Tech

Raising Or Deploying International Capital

Partnering With Region Specific – Producers / Suppliers / Service Providers

Providing Industry-Specific – Coaching / Consulting / Training – Services

BEHAVIORAL PROFILE:

Location Independent

Remote Working

Digital Nomad

Globe-Trotter

Frequent Traveler

Highly Explorative

Insatiable Curiosity

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS [PLEASE READ]

WHAT IS THIS MEETUP?

This Eventbrite post is for access to our upcoming show: ENTERING CANNABIS – a LIVE online experience – airing on the DAVINE – Shows platform.

RSVPING

Please note, that “RSVP”ing for this Eventbrite post only expresses your interest in attending, it does not add you to the official list to receive your virtual access link to view LIVE. To complete your FREE registration, and gain access, be sure to register HERE.

MULTIPLE LANGUAGES

The show will be conducted in one language live, then translated into multiple languages for the Replay/ On-Demand version.

COST TO ATTEND

Please note, that access to the show is FREE with a 2-week FREE Trial to the DAVINE – Shows platform. Afterward, you have the ability to continue your subscription [discount available for early registrants] or cancel at any time.

LOCATION

Please note, that each interview will be conducted solely online, not in person. We have in-person events available in specific locations, be sure to go – HERE – to learn more.

INTERACTIVE CHAT

This Show will be syndicated to the CANNABIS – LIVE Global Summit – simultaneously – where you’ll have the opportunity to engage in LIVE Interactive Chat and Q&A access with the Host and Guests during the Show. To learn more, be sure to click HERE.

REPLAY ACCESS

Replay access is available during your free trial and continues throughout your active subscription. Where you’ll be able to watch this Show, along with all other shows on-demand.

HOW TO ACCESS THE SHOW

We’ve created a seamless log-on experience, with no downloading or special browser required. Once you successfully complete your registration – HERE – you’ll receive an email with the LIVE link 72 hours before we go LIVE, along with quick and simple access instructions.

*DISCLAIMER

Please note, that this experience is solely for the purpose of education, and entertainment. As Cannabis, Hemp, CBD, and THC still remain illegal in various countries across the world, there will be no selling of cannabis, hemp, CBD, or THC in ANY form.

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS

For additional questions, suggestions or feedback, feel free to reach out to our Success Team directly at: success@buildingdavine.com

