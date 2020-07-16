Entrepreneurship for Beginners

Date and time: Each Sunday, July 19 to August 30, 2020, 1 to 3 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Workshop/Webinar Overview:

Would you like to be your own boss? Have you ever dreamed of starting your own business? Don’t know what to do about your great business idea? If you have ever thought about these situations then you need our entrepreneurship blueprint workshop.

Let our Entrepreneurship workshop assist you with accomplishing your business fantasies. Being an entrepreneur can be full of risks. These risks are minimized through drafting a business plan, knowing your competition, and successful marketing. All these and more can be found in our Entrepreneurship workshop.

Get to know about new concept and technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, fintech, drone technology, smart cities and smart entrepreneurship

Workshop/Webinar Objectives: