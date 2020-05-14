Equal Pay Movie Night Fundraiser

Date and time: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 6 to 10 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets here.

This year, the Fawcett East London Group is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the Equal Pay Act in the United Kingdom with a special, free online screening of The Perfect Candidate – kindly donated by The Lexi and Modern Films for the night only.

The Lexi is the UK’s first social enterprise cinema and is run by a team of 50 local volunteers sending 100% of profits to charity. Modern Films are a London-based, female-led, social issues-driven film production, distribution and event cinema company.

Join us to raise funds for the Fawcett & YESS Law Equal Pay Fund so that those experiencing pay discrimination with a gross income of £30,000 or under can access an Equal Pay Advice Service.

About the movie;

After her debut feature Wadjda (2012) broke new ground as the first-ever film shot entirely in Saudi Arabia — and the first made by a Saudi woman — director Haifaa Al Mansour returns to the kingdom with The Perfect Candidate, a tale of one woman’s quest to challenge not only the system but also herself.

You can see the trailer here.