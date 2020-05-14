Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Saudi women
Discrimination
Gender equality

Equal Pay Movie Night Fundraiser

The Media Line Staff
05/14/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 6 to 10 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets here.

This year, the Fawcett East London Group is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the Equal Pay Act in the United Kingdom with a special, free online screening of The Perfect Candidate – kindly donated by The Lexi and Modern Films for the night only.

The Lexi is the UK’s first social enterprise cinema and is run by a team of 50 local volunteers sending 100% of profits to charity. Modern Films are a London-based, female-led, social issues-driven film production, distribution and event cinema company.

Join us to raise funds for the Fawcett & YESS Law Equal Pay Fund so that those experiencing pay discrimination with a gross income of £30,000 or under can access an Equal Pay Advice Service.

About the movie;

After her debut feature Wadjda (2012) broke new ground as the first-ever film shot entirely in Saudi Arabia — and the first made by a Saudi woman — director Haifaa Al Mansour returns to the kingdom with The Perfect Candidate, a tale of one woman’s quest to challenge not only the system but also herself.

You can see the trailer here.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.