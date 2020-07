Date and time: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 6 pm to Friday, July 17, 2020, 4 am Tunisia Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (25 dinars) here.

Happy to announce the big comeback of Erkez Hip-Hop on the stage of Yüka, Thursday, July 16.

An extraordinary musical excitement and outstanding performance with Vipa official, Massi, Tiga Black’Na and Dali Chebil.

Are you ready for a pure musical getaway?