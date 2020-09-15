Donate
EU Diplomacy and the Arab-Israeli Conflict: How Can Europe Effectively Promote Peace?
Mideast Streets
European Union
Arab-Israeli peace
diplomacy

The Media Line Staff
09/15/2020

Date and time: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 3:30 to 5 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Opening Remarks:

  • Mr. Micky Drill, Project Manager, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Israel Office
  • Dr. Nimrod Goren, Founder and Head, Mitvim Institute

Chair: Dr. Maya Sion-Tzidkiyahu, Co-President, IASEI; Director of the Program on Israel-Europe Relations, Mitvim Institute

Speakers:

  • Dr. Anders Persson, Linnaeus University (Sweden): EU diplomacy and the Arab-Israeli conflict 1967-2019: Was the EU effective?
  • Prof. Joel Peters, Virginia Tech University (USA) and Mitvim Institute: The early decades of European diplomacy and the Arab-Israeli conflict
  • Prof. Raffaella Del Sarto, Johns Hopkins University (Italy): EU diplomacy and the Arab-Israeli conflict in recent decades
  • Adv. Gilead Sher, Chief of staff to former Israeli PM Barak and senior peace negotiator: An Israeli practitioner’s view on the EU’s role in peace negotiations

Discussion among participants

