EU Diplomacy and the Arab-Israeli Conflict: How Can Europe Effectively Promote Peace?
Date and time: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 3:30 to 5 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
Opening Remarks:
- Mr. Micky Drill, Project Manager, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Israel Office
- Dr. Nimrod Goren, Founder and Head, Mitvim Institute
Chair: Dr. Maya Sion-Tzidkiyahu, Co-President, IASEI; Director of the Program on Israel-Europe Relations, Mitvim Institute
Speakers:
- Dr. Anders Persson, Linnaeus University (Sweden): EU diplomacy and the Arab-Israeli conflict 1967-2019: Was the EU effective?
- Prof. Joel Peters, Virginia Tech University (USA) and Mitvim Institute: The early decades of European diplomacy and the Arab-Israeli conflict
- Prof. Raffaella Del Sarto, Johns Hopkins University (Italy): EU diplomacy and the Arab-Israeli conflict in recent decades
- Adv. Gilead Sher, Chief of staff to former Israeli PM Barak and senior peace negotiator: An Israeli practitioner’s view on the EU’s role in peace negotiations
Discussion among participants