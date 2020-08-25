European Counterterrorism in the COVID Era: Views from Europol

Date and time: September 1, 2020, 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Watch live on the Washington Institute for Near East Policy website or on Facebook Live.

Although the number of jihadist terrorist attacks in the EU has decreased since 2018, the number of disrupted plots has increased substantially. This major security threat has also become more complex in recent years, a problem amplified by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left governments increasingly challenged in their response.

To discuss this phenomenon, the evolution of EU law enforcement efforts to counter it, and the current status of cross-border cooperation, The Washington Institute is pleased to announce a virtual Policy Forum with Catherine De Bolle of the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

Catherine De Bolle has served as executive director of Europol since May 2018. Previously, she served as general commissioner of the Belgian Federal Police, among other roles with local police forces and Interpol. She studied law at Ghent University and graduated from the Royal Gendarmerie Academy in Belgium.