Evening of Art, Wine & Community

Date and time: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 8 to 10 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture & The Center for Contemporary Art, Presents: An Evening of Art, Wine & Young Community

WHAT: Artist Sharif Waked’s “Balagan”

Sharif’s works are in major institutions such as The Guggenheim & Israel Museum

Exhibition Talk by Curator Nicola Trezzi & Wine Reception

WHO: Young Adults in their 20s & 30s

NOTE: This event will be corona regulation friendly, meaning we will limit ticket sales, require masks, and check temperatures.

About Our Venue: The Center for Contemporary Art is Israel’s foremost institution for the commissioning and presentation of experimental contemporary art, and as such is a vibrant place of inspiration, provocation, and reflection. Situated in the heart of Tel Aviv, the CCA is a registered nonprofit organization that produces four to six unique large-scale exhibitions annually, often focusing on time-based or site-specific practices by outstanding local and international artists. Along with exhibitions, the CCA organizes a wide variety of public programming, including panels, screenings, artist talks, and performances that challenge perceived notions and stimulate debate, experimentation, and engagement. The CCA is housed in a municipal building that contains two exhibition spaces and an auditorium in its approximately 300 square meter facilities. These spaces often come to life through solo exhibitions and have housed the work of major international artists who have not shown in Israel before.

About Our Speaker: Nicola Trezzi is the director and chief curator of the CCA. Born in Magenta Italy in 1982, Nicola Trezzi has been head of the MFA program at Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem since 2014 and, prior to that, he was US editor of Flash Art International and curator at the Prague Biennale Foundation. In parallel to these positions, he co-curated exhibitions at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, the Center for Contemporary Art Ujazdowski Castle in Warsaw, and the Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art in Peekskill. He was also among the initiators of Lucie Fontaine artist-run-space in Milan through which he co-organized projects at Iaspis in Stockholm, Marianne Boesky Gallery in New York, Galerie Perrotin in Paris, and Kayu in Bali. A prolific writer, Trezzi contributed articles to exhibition catalogs published by Bonniers Konsthall in Stockholm, Newport Street Gallery in London, Kunsthaus Graz and to magazines such as Monopol, artnet News and artpress.

About Our Exhibition: “Balagan,” is a solo exhibition by Sharif Waked. Sharid was born in 1964 in Nazareth, Israel, and today he lives and works between Israel and Santa Barbara, California. “Balagan” means chaos, disarray, and confusion. The word is originally Persian – balachan, and traveled across borders to other languages such as Russian, Yiddish, Lithuanian and Hebrew. Through sustained reflection on aesthetics and politics, Sharif Waked has consistently pierced the absurdities of reality with playful and estranged encounters between various temporalities, cultural-historical products, and political events. Following the artist’s unique modus operandi, the exhibition will feature existing and recent pieces, linking different bodies of Waked’s work over time. In the floor installation Crop Marks (2016), Waked’s self-portrait in an orange suit is subjected to the print house’s “guillotine,” cut at his neck along the crop marks of printing and design conventions: fashion and design encounter the world of beheadings. If the video MoM – the Museum of Mosul (2017) takes the footage of ISIS’s destructive actions and reproduces it as a promotional film for a now-rebranded museum, in Bath Time (2012), a donkey takes a good shower after a long day performing as a zebra at the Gaza Zoo.

About Our Organization: The Tel Aviv Arts Council celebrates the creative culture of Israel by providing a venue for young professional creatives and lovers of the arts to gather while attending lectures and demonstrations by world-class artists, performers, and technologists.

The common theme in our events is a playful exploration of the world around us and the search for something unique that expands our vistas and leaves one with a sense of wonder. All of our private events are non-profit but professionally produced to provide attendees with a comfortable environment to engage with the arts community, and take place in various venues throughout our great city.

“Without vision a people perishes” – King Solomon

