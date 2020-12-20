This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Evening with Graduate
Mideast Streets
Algeria
Research

Evening with Graduate

The Media Line Staff
12/20/2020

Sat, 26 Dec 2020 15:00 - 16:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

The Algerian PhD Society-UK (APS-UK) Committee is pleased to invite all research students to our first Evening with Ph.D. Graduate of the year – this time with Doctor Ghazouane Arslane as our guest. This event will be held from 3-4:30 pm UK time on 26th December 2020, online.

This event is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the journey from being a research student to becoming a successful academic. During his brief presentation, Dr. Ghazouane Arslane will share some of his life experiences, as well as crucial career advice for research students. Dr. Arslane’s presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, which will give us the opportunity to acquire more research insights.

Ghazouane Arslane has a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature at Queen Mary University of London. He holds a BA and an MA in English from the University of Badji-Mokhtar Annaba in Algeria. His Ph.D. thesis offers a new critical reading of the bilingual work of Kahlil Gibran, the Arab-American writer, by simultaneously attending to its creative singularity and situating it within its bicultural context of enunciation and reception. His forthcoming publications include a book chapter, “Arabic, American and/or World Literature: Kahlil Gibran’s Bilingualism and the Problem of Reception,” which will be published in a volume on World Literature by Metzler Verlag in 2021.

While he is not doing research, Ghazouane is interested in literature generally, Arabic, both modern and classic, as well as world literatures. He is also interested in classic and global cinema, documentaries, as well as football and American basketball (NBA), among other things.

At around 3.40 pm, Dr. Ghazouane Arslane’s talk will be followed by a 10 min break. Then, it will mostly depend on the researchers’ questions and interests.

We look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible!

APS-UK Committee!

