Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Evolution of the City | Aleppo
Mideast Streets
Aleppo
Syria
Eastern Mediterranean
Urban Development

Evolution of the City | Aleppo

The Media Line Staff
06/24/2021

Thu, 24 Jun 2021 17:00 - 18:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Aleppo: an ancient and modern city of the Eastern Mediterranean

About this event

17:00 to 18:30 pm (BST) |19:00 to 20:30pm (Damascus Time)

The first in a series of international events to develop our understanding of how towns and cities develop in response to environment, economy, politics and culture.

Humans have lived in cities for millennia, and during that time many different forms of urban development, architecture, lifestyle, economy, governance and management have emerged, providing an astonishing diversity. Ideas have also been shared around the world, sometimes for good and sometimes for ill.

Aleppo is one of the oldest cities in the world. Its urban origins go back as far as 6000 years. It has witnessed many different civilisations rise and fall, each one leaving their mark or influence, Amorite, Hittite, Phoenecian, Greek, Macedonian, Roman, Sassanian, Islamic, Ottoman, French, and finally 21st century corporate global. These influences can be seen in the morphology of Aleppo, and in the way it works today.

Chair

Robert Huxford UDG Director

Speakers

INTRODUCTION

Dr Ali Esmaiel Aga Khan Trust for Culture

Dr Esmaiel is one of the founders of many initiatives and programs at the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, particularly around the preservation of the old city in Damascus and Aleppo, and most notably the project for capacity building and world-class training for distinguished architecture students in Damascus and Aleppo. He has received many local and international grants and awards, including the Chevening and ICCROM Sharjah Award.

THE EVOLUTION OF ALEPPO

Dr Husam AlWaer University of Dundee

Dr AlWaer is an architect, planner and urbanist, with a background in architecture, urban planning and sustainability. He is currently Reader in Sustainable Urban Design at the University of Dundee and has worked with various UK and International governmental and corporate agencies on research, training and engagement projects. His interests include the past and future of sustainable places, towns and cities, and in particular the development of new approaches to sustainable urbanism. He is a member of the Urban Design Group Executive, and honorary chief editor of the Urban Design and Planning journal.

THE HISTORICAL HAMMAMS OF ALEPPO: Catalysts for Urban Sustainability

Dr Magda Sibley Cardiff University

Dr Sibley is an architect with 25 years experience in full time academia. She is one of the world’s leading experts on courtyard housing and the heritage public bathhouses of Mediterranean countries and their significance as a foundation of local society. Her recent research activities span History and Theory of Architecture and Environmental Design with a focus on energy transition in heritage settings.

THE OLD SOUKS (MARKETS) OF ALEPPO

Dr Hala Asslan ICOMOS Syria, Cultural Heritage Specialist

Dr Asslan is a consultant for ICOMOS the International Council of Monuments and Historic Sites ICOMOS and many other international organizations. She is an Expert member of ICOMOS Committees on Historic Towns and Villages and Vernacular Architecture. She consulted on the restoration & rehabilitation of ‘Souk al-Saqatiyya’ in the Old City of Aleppo, World Heritage Listed 1986.

Ground figure map credit: Brandenburgische Technische UniversitatIn collaboration with University of Dundee | Cardiff University | Habitat World | Biennale Habitat | Academy of Urbanism

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.