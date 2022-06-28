Examining Palestine/Israel

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 19:00 - 20:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Rose Levinson, Ph.D., is offering a three-part series on Palestine/Israel. Sign up to study, critically engage and think.

About this event

Emerging Voices founder, Rose Levinson, Ph.D., is offering a three-part series on Palestine/Israel. Rose is adjunct professor emeritus, University of San Francisco, Jewish Studies and Social Justice Program. Her book, Death of a Holy Land, uses the work of four contemporary Israeli novelists to reflect upon a country in turmoil.

The series will be via Zoom at 7-8:30 p.m. BST. Please sign up to all three sessions if you would like to attend the full series.

DATES:

Thursday, June 16: Ancient History

Thursday, June 23: Modern History

Thursday, June 30: How can we talk about Israel?

Topics to be discussed include:

…an overview of the history of the Palestinians and the Jews

…major events in the creation of the State of Israel and ‘reasons’ there is no concomitant Palestinian nation; how other unrecognised nations illuminate the Palestinian experience.

…factors in the Jewish lived experience which make resolution elusive. Materials will come from Jacqueline Rose’s The Question of Zion which argues that Israeli treatment of Palestinians arises from an attempt to drive away the shame of past humiliations visited upon Jews; Brian Klug‘s writings on the use of the term ‘Zion’; Faisal Devji’s Muslim Zion: Pakistan as a Political Idea which considers similarities between the founding of these two nation-states.

This series is intended as a space to consider concepts. Levinson’s views on Israel are left-of-centre, and this course arises partly out of her desire to make some sense of an anguishing situation. Sign up to study, critically engage and think. There will be an opportunity to contribute your comments, photography, and artwork to the Emerging Voices webzine at the conclusion of the series.

For further information, contact us at editors@emergingvoices.co.uk.