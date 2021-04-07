Wed, Apr 7, 2021 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

MELLON PUBLIC HUMANITIES PRESENTS: Examining the Minority Experience in The US: Asia & The Middle East

About this Event

This event will highlight marginalized groups by providing a platform to express their stories and engage with relevant conflicts. The topics of interest will pertain to embedded stereotyping in society and media, racialization, and Islamic feminism. Audience members will be exposed to dominating hegemonic narratives and be encouraged to challenge these narratives with a critical lens. Panelists will share their research and how it contributes to the larger discussion of these important topics.

Featuring: