Examining the Minority Experience in the US: Asia & the Middle East
Wed, Apr 7, 2021 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
This event will highlight marginalized groups by providing a platform to express their stories and engage with relevant conflicts. The topics of interest will pertain to embedded stereotyping in society and media, racialization, and Islamic feminism. Audience members will be exposed to dominating hegemonic narratives and be encouraged to challenge these narratives with a critical lens. Panelists will share their research and how it contributes to the larger discussion of these important topics.
Featuring:
- The Racialization of Middle Eastern Americans
by Aliana Jabbary
- Islamic Feminism in Egypt: Freeedom and Agency
by Nora Abdelrazik
- The Model Minority in Higher Education
by Amelia Loo
- Identity vs Industry: Narratives of Chinese-American Journalists
By Rachel Zhang