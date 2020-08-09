Date and time: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Excavating Dangeil: Royal statues and sacred rams, a voyage of discovery through intersecting cultures.

Join Dr. Julie Anderson for an exploration of the Dangeil archeological site.

Excavations at Dangeil, located close to the Nile in what is now central Sudan, have uncovered a previously unknown first century CE temple dedicated to the god Amun. Earlier rulers discovered there in a statue hoard include the celebrated Kushite Pharoah Taharqo. This is one of many discoveries at Dangeil throwing unexpected light on African history from antiquity into the medieval period and later.

Dr. Julie Anderson is responsible for curating the Sudanese and Nubian collections of the British Museum. Excavating at numerous sites in Egypt and Sudan since 1987, her research interests include daily life and material culture in the Nile valley and surrounding deserts. Since 1997, she has co-directed archaeological excavations in Sudan together with the National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums (NCAM) in the Berber-Abidiya region. Her current fieldwork is concentrated upon the late Kushite site of Dangeil (third century BCE – fourth century CE), situated approximately 350 km north of Khartoum, where excavation of a large Amun temple, surrounding temenos enclosure and associated cemetery is underway. Currently, she is the honorary secretary for the International Society for Nubian Studies and for the Sudan Archaeological Research Society.

This program is presented in partnership with the American Research Center in Egypt.

