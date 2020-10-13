Exclusive Briefing on Mitvim’s 2020 Israeli Foreign Policy Index

Date and time: October 14, 2020, 4 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

The Mitvim Institute will be hosting an exclusive, online briefing that presents and discusses the results of its annual public opinion survey on Israeli foreign policy, carried out in cooperation with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung.

Mitvim has been publishing this annual index since 2013, monitoring the changes in Israeli public opinion over time on issues related to Israel’s Foreign Service, Israel’s foreign relations, Israel’s ties with the Middle East, Europe and the Mediterranean, and Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking.

The briefing will include a presentation of this year’s data, as well as a series of commentaries by Dr. Nimrod Goren (Mitvim’s founder and head) and Gabriel Mitchell (Mitvim’s director of external relations), followed by opportunities for Q&A.

About Mitvim: Mitvim – The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies is a foreign policy think tank, established in 2011. Mitvim’s mission is to improve Israel’s foreign policy, promote Israel’s regional belonging in the Middle East, Europe, and the Mediterranean, and advance Israeli-Palestinian peace. Mitvim developed and promotes a pro-peace, multi-regional, internationalist, modern, and inclusive approach to Israel’s foreign policy. Mitvim is constantly ranked among the top think tanks in the Middle East and North Africa and as one of the world’s leading regional studies centers.