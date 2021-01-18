Exhibitions in Reverse: Israeli Art Comes to You

Tue, Jan 19, 2021, 10 am to 12 noon Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets ($75) here.

Note: This is a 3-week course that runs every Tuesday from 1/19/21 – 2/2/21 @ 10 am-12 noon PST. Upon completed registration, you will receive a confirmation email with your Zoom invitation.

Instructor: Sagi Refael

Fortunately, the digital age has made it possible to visit some of Israel’s most famous exhibitions from the comfort of your home.

Join us for online conversations with the best curators and artists, live from your living room!

Week One: This week, meet Dana Wohlfeiler-Lalkin, director of the celebrated annual photojournalism exhibition, Local Testimony.

Week Two: TBD

Week Three: TBD

Image credit: Oded Balilty