Date and time: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 2 to 3 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Maryam Ghorban Karimi will review the work of exiled Iranian director Mohsen Makhmalbaf, and in particular his 2014 film, The President.

This lecture by Maryam Ghorban Karimi is part of our Summer Film Series, which is produced in co-operation with Berwick Film Society. Tickets for the full series are available here and are free to anyone who was a member of BFS for its 2019/20 season.

The President (2014) is a thought-provoking reflection on some of the failed revolutions the 20th C. has witnessed. Mohsen Makhmalbaf the prominent Iranian director once again has risen to tell a passionate tale of a political failing from the perspective of the oppressor. Makhmalbaf, clashing with the restrictions and institutional censorship in Iran, was one of the first Iranian filmmakers who have tried making films outside of Iran beginning in the 1990s. An acclaimed filmmaker that notably does not confine himself within a style or genre, he has had the greatest number of banned films in Iran over his career. This lecture will offer an overview of Makhmalbaf’s vibrant journey as a self-educated political filmmaker with an impressive list of accolades, to help better understand his vision and approach to filmmaking.

