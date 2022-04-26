Expat Coffee Morning

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 10:00 - 12:00 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Expat wives and partners in Bahrain – break out of usual circles and join me for an inspiring coffee and chat

In my 20’s I moved twice to different countries (Ireland and USA) and loved the experiences I gained living and working abroad

Both of those times, I had been promoted or approached to take on the role. I was single and only had to rink about moving myself and having a good time!

Later, after marrying my lovely husband we decided we would like an adventure, and that is what led us to leave London and head to Bahrain.

This time however, it was his job which bought us here and I became the dreaded “trailing spouse”

Despite feeling like an experienced expat from my previous relocations, this time was different.

Having left my career in London, I felt part of my identity was lost, and I was desperate to find purpose and connection

It took time to figure out a new path, and the mental struggle and ups and downs were immense.

Along the way I learned amazing tools and techniques to cope with the challenges of expat living and want to share them with you.

Come along for a coffee and chat. I’ll tell you a bit more my story and what I learned. We’ll have time for a group discussion and learning from one another about living successful, happy lives as expats and hopefully leave with some new friends!

Meeting at Furn Bistro @ The Westin