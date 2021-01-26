Explore Henna

Tue, Jan 26, 2021, 4 to 5:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Henna is an ancient form of temporary, plant-based body art used by cultures across India, northern Africa and the Middle East for thousands of years. Join henna artist Elyse Sadtler for an online workshop to learn all about this ancient tradition right in the comfort and safety of your own home. In this workshop, you will explore what henna is, where it comes from, its history, the science of henna on skin and basic design elements. You’ll also play an online Kahoot trivia game, watch a henna paste mixing demonstration, and learn basic henna application techniques.