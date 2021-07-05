Explore the Jewish History of Shanghai

Starts on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($25) here.

Three waves of immigration helped define the extraordinary Jewish presence in China. Join to learn more about these communities.

About this event

Note: This is a 75-minute course running on Monday, 7/12/2021 @ 10am-11:15am PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Three historical waves of Jewish immigration helped define the extraordinary metropolis of Shanghai in China. The Jews have had a deep presence, albeit little know, tied to the city’s history.

Join scholar and photojournalist Dvir Bar-Gal, as he takes you on a journey into the histories and present of this community, its heritage, life and culture.