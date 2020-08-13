Donate
Exploring Masculinity Through Israeli Film

The Media Line Staff
08/13/2020

Date and time: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) | 9 to 10 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Israeli film expert Galit Roichman returns to lead this one-hour discussion using Israeli films to explore masculinity in Israeli society.

Take a quick trip to Israel without ever leaving your seat! Israeli film expert Galit Roichman is returning to CBE to lead this one-hour discussion using Israeli films to explore masculinity in Israeli society.

A graduate of Tel Aviv University with a Masters Degree in Film, Galit is a screenwriter who has also worked extensively as an informal Jewish educator in Israel and the Diaspora.

There is no need to see the movies ahead of time.

Register through Eventbrite to receive the webinar link.

You can get a glimpse of Galit’s entertaining style in this short video.

