Exploring Minecraft: Education Edition (including Esports)

Sat, Feb 27, 2021, 9 am to 1 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Explore a game-based learning platform that promotes creativity, collaboration and problem-solving in an immersive digital environment.

This event is comprised of two online workshops on the following dates

Feb 27, 9 am to 1 pm AST

A certificate of completion detailing total hours (and any work completed between sessions) will be awarded.

If you make a game about something that matters, your “players” will want to participate in that larger discussion. If you genuinely make that participation meaningful in the game, it can also be meaningful in real life.

– Ken Eklund

In the decade since Minecraft was first introduced to the world, it has sold 176 million copies across 21 platforms. Every month, 90 million people around the world play Minecraft. There are Minecraft clothes, Lego sets, games, movies, books and countless other spin-offs. The impact of the game is truly historic. The question is, how can we as educators leverage this decadelong craze to create impactful virtual learning experiences.

In this online workshop, participants will explore Minecraft: Education Edition and how it can be used to enhance curriculum within schools. Using examples from computer science to mixed reality, we will look at how Minecraft: Education Edition can provide endless opportunities for exploration, storytelling and digital learning. Participants will be exposed to how this platform supports educators in the development of project-based lessons and students’ capacity to build critical future work skills.

Participants will also learn how Minecraft can be used for Esports (competitive video gaming). Minecraft Education Edition is an instrument that can be used to gradually infuse Esports into existing school eco-system and start reaping the awards of this innovative approach to teaching and learning.

Scholastic Esports supports STEM learning and social-emotional development for students through the creation and growth of global thriving community that leverages massive student interest in the competitive video gaming world for meaningful education.

Who is it for?

PK12 educators interested in leveraging Minecraft for learning

Tech and learning innovation coaches interested in exploring the possibilities of Minecraft in their schools

PK12 educators in search of alternative virtual learning environments.

What will you explore?

Key features and possibilities when using Minecraft: Education Edition in schools

The endless opportunities for exploration, storytelling and digital learning

A set of tutorials and game features that bring subjects to life and support educators in classroom management and formative assessment

Project-based lessons that provide opportunities to collaborate and build creative problem-solving skills

How to build in digital citizenship learning opportunities to Minecraft learning experiences

What will you need?

A laptop or digital device

Minecraft: Education Edition downloaded to your device (logins provided)

About the Facilitator

Evgenii Permiakov is an educator, cinematographer, traveler, educational technology specialist, and father originally from Russia and now based out of Kuwait, Middle East. His decision to become an educational video influencer has been rooted in his passion to educate, inspire, and share. Evgenii aspires to produce high-quality guides on educational technology, teaching abroad, Minecraft Education, and cinematic traveling videos. In his free time, Evgenii enjoys playing basketball, snowboarding, reading, flying a drone and spending time with his family.

