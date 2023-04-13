Thursday, April 13 · 6 - 7pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

The SOM Equity and Inclusion Officer virtual event, “Exploring the Arab American Experience: A Virtual Tour”

You are invited to join the SoM Equity and Inclusion Officers (EIOs) virtually at this year’s Arab American Heritage Month event “Exploring the Arab American Experience: A Virtual Tour”. This will be a virtual tour of the National Arab American Heritage Museum held over Teams.